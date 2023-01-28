CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

CTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 208.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTO opened at $19.29 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $440.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

