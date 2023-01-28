SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $129,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.