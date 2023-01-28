SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SiTime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiTime (SITM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.