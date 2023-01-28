Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $229,283.88 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Codexis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.47. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

