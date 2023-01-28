Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $229,283.88 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.47. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

