StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

About Park City Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

