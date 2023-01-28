Oppenheimer Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

