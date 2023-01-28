B. Riley Trims Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Target Price to $28.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Univest Sec reduced their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 28.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences



Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

