Cowen Raises Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $30.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after buying an additional 670,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after buying an additional 402,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.