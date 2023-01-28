Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $14.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
