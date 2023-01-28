Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Bénéteau stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

Bénéteau Company Profile

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

