Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Expands By 38.5%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cranswick from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on Cranswick from $3,870.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWKF opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.40. Cranswick has a 12-month low of C$36.40 and a 12-month high of C$36.40.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.