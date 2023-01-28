BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance
NYSE:LND opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
Read More
