BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

NYSE:LND opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 10,779.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

