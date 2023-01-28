Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,300 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 690,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.94. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

See Also

