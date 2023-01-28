GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

