ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $212.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.37.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

