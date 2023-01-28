Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.72.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also

