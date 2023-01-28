A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

