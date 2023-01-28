Short Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Grows By 37.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,890,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 38,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $7,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 654.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 550,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,395,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.