Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $3,019,098.96 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Toast by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $853,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TOST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

