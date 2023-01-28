LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Purchases $2,083,935.86 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LendingTree Trading Up 6.0 %

TREE opened at $38.32 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

