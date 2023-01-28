LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Purchases $2,083,935.86 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LendingTree Trading Up 6.0 %
TREE opened at $38.32 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.