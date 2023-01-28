Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

