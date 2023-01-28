Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $271,000.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Teradyne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
Teradyne Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.