Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $271,000.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

