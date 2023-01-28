CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. CareCloud had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.