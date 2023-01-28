Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 4,662 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $166,899.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 4,662 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $166,899.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,237 shares of company stock valued at $627,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.