Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.