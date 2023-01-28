Oppenheimer Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $94.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEP. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 565,457 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,657,000 after purchasing an additional 382,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,116,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

