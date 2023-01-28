Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

Insider Activity

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.