Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.