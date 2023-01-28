Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 13,968 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,650,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,051,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40.

Warby Parker Price Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.73 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

