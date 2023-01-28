Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$161.08.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$157.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$166.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$159.97. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$105.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.862 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.25%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

