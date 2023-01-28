Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$161.08.

TSE:CNR opened at C$157.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.862 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

