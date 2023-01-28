Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

