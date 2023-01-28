TD Securities Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $225.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day moving average is $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

