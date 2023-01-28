Susquehanna Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $218.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.80.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

