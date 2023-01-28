Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,371.50

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,371.50 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,364 ($16.89), with a volume of 689602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($16.52).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.45) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.52) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.67) target price on Prudential in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,676.50 ($20.76).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,139.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,006.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3,609.21.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

