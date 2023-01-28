Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in January

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kubota Price Performance

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kubota has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.07). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kubota Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

