China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 5,566.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPXY opened at C$14.00 on Friday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of C$10.55 and a 1 year high of C$24.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.93.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

