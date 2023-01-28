China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 5,566.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLPXY opened at C$14.00 on Friday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of C$10.55 and a 1 year high of C$24.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.93.
About China Longyuan Power Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Longyuan Power Group (CLPXY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.