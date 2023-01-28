CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 5,800.0% in January

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMD opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.25. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

