Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

