B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BMRRY opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.6671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 415 ($5.14) to GBX 460 ($5.70) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.88) to GBX 485 ($6.00) in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

