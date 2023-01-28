Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

Piraeus Financial stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Piraeus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

