Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Expands By 18,900.0%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 18,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TGIFF opened at $0.02 on Friday. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

