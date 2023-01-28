Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 13,855.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

