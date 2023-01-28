Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Expands By 11,263.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 11,263.6% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SUSC stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000.

