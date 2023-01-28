Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Expands By 11,263.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 11,263.6% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
SUSC stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
