Fund L.P. Forager Buys 25,126 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $445,483.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,088.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Fund L.P. Forager purchased 83,100 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00.

Willdan Group Trading Down 0.2 %

WLDN opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.55. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 521,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 57.7% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Stories

