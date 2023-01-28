Adam R. Craig Sells 85,317 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.72 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after buying an additional 707,804 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 907,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

