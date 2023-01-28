Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 50,000 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,123,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,242,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $498,300.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $9.01 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $347.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

