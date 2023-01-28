Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.11 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Getty Realty worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 87,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

