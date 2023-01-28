Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.69.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

