Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 37.8% in the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,320 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 332,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $110.63 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.06). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $547.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

