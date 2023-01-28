Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.09 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Frontdoor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. FMR LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Frontdoor by 110.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 366.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTDR. William Blair downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

